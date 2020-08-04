Autopsy results released Tuesday for a man who was found dead inside a cemetery in Wolfeboro last week show determined that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.
The manner of William Murray's death is pending further investigation, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of a man lying on the ground in Pine Hill Cemetery around 7:30 a.m. on July 27 discovered Murray, 52, of Meredith, dead, according to a joint press release from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau.
While the news release issued by the Attorney General’s Office identifies Murray as a Meredith resident, records show he was a longtime resident of Massachusetts.
Murray was arrested as a fugitive in Gilford this spring.
Anyone with information is asked to call N.H. State Police Sgt. Kelly Healey at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).