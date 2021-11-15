Autopsy shows prisoner died by suicide By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Lawrence PillaCourtesy Dover Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A prisoner at New Hampshire State Men’s Prison in Concord died by suicide, an autopsy report shows.An autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval ruled the death of Lawrence Pilla a suicide caused by hanging, New Hampshire Department of Corrections officials announced Tuesday.The department first announced his death on Nov. 9.Pilla, who was 61, was convicted of multiple counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault over five years against a teenage girl known to him, and was serving a sentence of 20 to 60 years.Pilla turned himself in to Dover police on Oct. 29, 2020 after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Valley Street jail inmate dies at hospital; superintendent said COVID-19 not to blame Trial of former Webster School principal goes to jury Jury to hear about a dominatrix, a treehouse and a body found in NH Goffstown man arrested during vaccine clinic at Currier art museum Man Tasered by Hooksett police outside Bass Pro Shops Life without parole for man who pleaded to killing Rumney couple in Texas Murdered New York drug kingpin 'wasn't hiding' in Lewiston, friend says Grandson charged with murder of his Nashua grandmother Trial postponed in 'Fallen Seven' case The hunt for Ghislaine Maxwell's millions allegedly received from Jeffrey Epstein Request News Coverage