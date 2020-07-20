LACONIA – The Belmont man accused of murdering his mother in March will remain jailed pending trial, a judge has ruled.
Following a hearing in Belknap County Superior Court last week during which the state’s lead investigator testified, Judge James D. O’Neill III ruled that the prosecution had shown by clear and convincing evidence that the charges pending against Nicholas Murphy were punishable by up to life imprisonment and that the proof against the defendant involving those charges “is evident.”
Murphy, 31, who has been held at the Belknap County jail since his arrest April 16, has been charged with alternate counts of second-degree murder alleging that he either knowingly or recklessly caused the death of 62-year-old Pamela Murphy.
Sgt. Matthew Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crimes Unit and lead investigator on the case, testified that the victim sustained crushing blows to her head and a wound to her throat. The victim’s blood and DNA were found on a hatchet discovered beneath a brush pile on the property where the murder occurred, he said.
During the July 14 hearing, the defense argued that Nicholas Murphy’s alibi of remaining in the shed on his parent’s property the day of the murder could not be proven because no one saw him.
Belmont police responded to a 911 call at 31 Tee Dee Drive on March 16, shortly before 4:30 p.m. and discovered Pamela Murphy dead in her home at the resident-owned Lakes Region Cooperative, a community of mobile homes that parallels Route 106. An autopsy determined the cause of death was trauma to her head and neck and manner of death was homicide.