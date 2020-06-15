LACONIA -- The legal team defending a Belmont man charged with killing his mother in March has requested a bail hearing to challenge whether the state has sufficient evidence to keep him behind bars until trial.
Nicholas Ross Murphy, 31, was arrested April 17 and charged with alternate counts of second-degree murder for either knowingly or recklessly causing his mother’s death and remains held without bail at the Belknap County Jail.
Murphy was scheduled to appear in Belknap County Superior Court for a competency hearing Monday morning, but it was canceled after public defenders Caroline Smith and Justin Littlefield filed a notice of withdrawal that disclosed Murphy’s condition has improved and his counsel no longer believes he is not competent.
Belmont police responded to a 911 call at 31 Tee Dee Drive on March 16, shortly before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered Pamela Murphy, 62, dead in her home at the resident-owned Lakes Region Cooperative, a community of mobile homes that parallels Route 106.
An autopsy determined the cause of death was trauma to her head and neck and manner of death was homicide.
A grand jury has been unable to convene due to Gov. Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order and will also not meet in July. The court has granted the prosecution an extension for the state to seek an indictment formally charging Murphy with murder until such time as the grand jury reconvenes and can hear evidence in the case.