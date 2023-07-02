Mass shooting at the scene of a Fourth of July holiday weekend block party in Baltimore

A police officer secures crime scene tape to a pole after a mass shooting at the scene of a Fourth of July holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. July 2, 2023 in a still image from video. REUTERS/Stringr

 REUTERS TV

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including four children, in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, according to police and hospital officials.

An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and three victims were still in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to police in Baltimore, a city about 40 miles north of Washington, D.C.