Sam Bankman-Fried escorted out of the Magistrate's Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Dec. 21.  

 Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in the U.S. late Wednesday to face a range of criminal charges just as two of his long-time associates said they were cooperating with prosecutors.

The revelation that Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang had pleaded guilty to fraud and were working with federal officials probing the collapse of the crypto exchange is an ominous sign for Bankman-Fried. The 30-year-old is facing an eight-count indictment in New York.