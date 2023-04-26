Bannon associate sentenced to more than 4 years for fraud over Trump border wall

U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, an ex-associate of Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon, leaves his sentencing in New York City, April 26, 2023. 

NEW YORK - Decorated U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, an ex-associate of Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than four years in prison after admitting to conspiring to defraud donors to a campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border promised by the former president.

Kolfage, 41, pleaded guilty last year to misappropriating funds meant for the "We Build the Wall" campaign. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres announced the 51-month sentence at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan.