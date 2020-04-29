BARNSTEAD — A 58-year-old man driving a pickup pulled alongside a dump truck on Route 28 and fired multiple rounds, wounding his daughter’s ex-boyfriend four times, police said.
Marcos Antonio Pagan, of 75 Old Rochester Road, has been charged with attempted murder and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Authorities said the incident began around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Pagan’s home near the Barnstead/Alton town line.
Iran Hilerio, 28, of New Britain, Conn., was shot in his left shoulder, abdomen, groin and buttocks, according to police. He was in stable condition at Concord Hospital Wednesday evening.
A female passenger in the dump truck, Natasha Cruz-Echevarra, 23, also of New Britain, was not injured. Police described her as an acquaintance of Hilerio.
Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath said he understood that Hilerio and Cruz-Echevarra left the Pagan property after a verbal dispute and went for a test ride in a dump truck Hilerio had just serviced for a Chichester-based trucking firm.
Soon afterward, Pagan is alleged to have jumped into his white Chevy Silverado pickup and pulled alongside the red Peterbilt dump truck Hilerio was driving. Heath said he fired eight shots from a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun into the driver’s side of the 14-wheeler and then returned to his home on Old Rochester Road.
According to Heath, Hilerio continued to drive the dump truck on Route 28, where he knew police officers were working a traffic detail at a road construction project. When he reached the work zone near the intersection of Suncook Valley Road and North Barnstead Road about 3:30 p.m., he stopped the truck and rolled out of the driver’s seat onto the ground.
Alton Police Officer Jamey Balint approached Hilerio but they had difficulty communicating.
Minutes after officers aided the wounded man, an SUV arrived. The SUV’s occupants, who police later determined were members of the Pagan family, and Hilerio exchanged words. Balint ordered them out of the vehicle at gunpoint.
“Alton, Barnstead, Pittsfield, and State Police units all converged on the scene to aid in the response,” Heath said. “At the scene, it was not immediately clear why or where the shooting occurred. Resources from all responding agencies were used to gain control of and secure the scene, detain involved parties, provided immediate first aid, and eventually apprehend the shooter without further incident.”
According to a probable cause affidavit, Pagan told Alton Police Det. Adam Painchaud his motive for the shooting was what Hilerio “had done to his daughter and that he was fed up with him.”
According to the affidavit, Pagan’s wife later called the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office, told a dispatcher her husband was the shooter, was at home and would be turning himself in.
Pagan is being held on preventive detention at Belknap County jail after a video arraignment in Belknap County Superior Court. Defense Attorney Mark Sisti was granted leave to ask for a bail hearing at a later date.
According to Heath, police have recovered the Springfield XDM pistol believed to have been used in the shooting and have applied for warrants to search Pagan’s pickup.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Painchaud at 875-0757.