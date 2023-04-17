A Barnstead truck driver is facing charges after police claim he chased an ATV rider off a local road before allegedly pointing a gun in the victim’s face and threatening to shoot him and his dog.

Barnstead police say they received a 911 call on Friday for a report of a subject identified as James Peters, 60, who was allegedly driving his truck in the area of Vail Rd and had reportedly “chased the victim on his ATV, striking the victim’s ATV and driving the victim off the road,” Barnstead police said in a statement.