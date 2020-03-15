An early Sunday morning collision in Hooksett that led to a Jeep flipping over and rolling down an embankment led to the arrest of a Barnstead man.
Scott Fournier, 31, was driving northbound on Hooksett Road near LaValley Farms when he allegedly crossed over the center double yellow lines and collided with a Toyota Corolla. Following the collision, Fournier's Jeep rolled over and came to rest in an embankment on the southside of the road.
Hooksett police were dispatched at 1:07 a.m. and determined that Fournier exhibited signs of impairment and that he refused to submit to a blood test. Fournier was charged with driving while intoxicated and will be arraigned in Hooksett Sixth Circuit Court on April 2.
Fournier and the three occupants in the Toyota were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Fournier was released on personal recognizance bail at the hospital.
The roadway was cleared by approximately 2 a.m.