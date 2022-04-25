LACONIA -- A Barnstead man will serve between 10 and 20 years in New Hampshire State Prison after pleading guilty Monday to firing multiple shots and striking a dump truck driver on April 28, 2020, whom he alleged had previously threatened his family.
As part of a fully-negotiated plea with the state, that sentence was imposed in Belknap County Superior Court by Judge Elizabeth Leonard upon Marcos Pagan, after she accepted his admission of guilt to first-degree assault with a firearm.
Eighteen months of the sentence minimum will be suspended if Pagan completes an anger-management program and participates in counseling.
Pagan, who received credit for 728 days of pretrial confinement, also pleaded guilty to reckless conduct with a firearm and was sentenced to a similar term, which will run concurrently with the first sentence, all of which was suspended for 15 years.
Additionally, Pagan was ordered to have no contact with Iran Hilerio, who court documents say was struck four times by bullets fired by Pagan from a Springfield XDM 9mm handgun, nor with Natasha Cruz-Echevarra, who is identified in court documents as an acquaintance of Hilerio’s and was his passenger at the time of the shooting.
Hilerio, according to court documents filed by Pagan’s defense team, had been in an ongoing dispute over one of his daughter's past relationships and on the day of the shooting had driven by the Pagan family’s home.
Investigators said Pagan told them that after Hilerio allegedly yelled threats at him, he jumped into his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and went looking for Hilerio, whom he found on Route 28 near the Alton town line.
The probable-cause affidavit for Pagan’s arrest said he “intentionally shot at (Hilerio) with his pistol and also knew there was a female passenger” with Hilerio.
Pagan was initially charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless conduct, but as part of the plea agreement, said Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct with a firearm.
Livernois told Leonard that both Hilerio and Cruz-Echevarra, neither of whom, he said, wanted to attend Monday’s proceedings, agreed with the sentences Pagan received. He noted that Bruce Luksza, who owned the Peterbilt dump truck that Hilerio was operating, objected to the sentences.
Luksza said he opposed the leniency of the sentences and the fact that it did not include restitution for the loss of his dump truck.
Luksza said he suffered losses exceeding $100,000, which was a combination of the physical damage done to the vehicle by the eight bullets that Pagan fired and by the fact that authorities impounded it for an extended period as evidence, which meant the dump truck was not generating revenue.
Leonard replied that restitution was not part of the plea agreement she accepted with Pagan, and pointed out that Luksza could pursue a civil claim against Pagan.
“This is a case where we think everyone got it right,” said attorney Mark Sisti, who, with Wade Harwood, represented Pagan.
“At most,” Sisti said, the top, initial charge against Pagan should have been first-degree assault, not attempted murder.