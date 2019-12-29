BARNSTEAD -- Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for thieves who rummaged through holiday packages and cards.
Sgt. Jim Sullivan said about 50 mailboxes along Route 126 were targeted from around 11 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. Discarded packages and opened envelopes were left at the scene, Sullivan said.
“It’s more common around the holidays because people know there’s items in there -- perhaps cash, gift cards and stuff like that, so it’s a prime time for them to hit and grab some stuff,” Sullivan said. “It’s tough this time of year because somebody sends you a gift and you don’t know it’s coming.”
The Barnstead Police Department posted an item on its Facebook page on Sunday night with surveillance images of what appeared to be a silver sedan. Residents in the area with home video surveillance systems were encouraged to share any relevant footage.
Sullivan said the video images appear to show as many as three people in the car; the group is also believed to have raided mailboxes at residences in Belmont, Gilmanton and Strafford. The mailboxes were all along routes 126 and 107, Sullivan said.
“We’ve seen it happen before,” Sullivan said. “They rip it open and if they find anything of value in there, they take it and then they just dump the rest of the mail.”
Sullivan said officers were able to recover some mail and return it to the post office. He said Barnstead is working with police in the other towns in the investigation.
“It could be a misdemeanor. It could be a felony. It all depends on what was taken,” Sullivan said. “We need to find out who had what taken and if they’re certain what was inside.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Barnstead police at (603) 269-8100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.