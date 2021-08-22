Hudson police closed Bush Hill Road for several hours Saturday after a 55-year-old woman barricaded herself inside her home.

About 4:37 p.m., Hudson police responded to 177 Bush Hill Road for a report of possible intruders. Officers shortly after arrival heard several gunshots from the property, according to a news release.

“It was quickly determined there were no intruders and the resident had barricaded herself inside the residence,” the release reads.

The woman was identified as Eleanor Wing, 55, who lives at the address.

After lengthy negotiations with members of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, the unit took Wing into custody. There were no injuries to Wing or police personnel.

Wing is being held without bail on three counts of reckless conduct at the Valley Street Jail pending arraignment on Monday at the Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua.

