Barricaded woman taken into custody in Hudson Staff Report Aug 22, 2021 Aug 22, 2021 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hudson police patch Hudson Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hudson police closed Bush Hill Road for several hours Saturday after a 55-year-old woman barricaded herself inside her home.About 4:37 p.m., Hudson police responded to 177 Bush Hill Road for a report of possible intruders. Officers shortly after arrival heard several gunshots from the property, according to a news release.“It was quickly determined there were no intruders and the resident had barricaded herself inside the residence,” the release reads.The woman was identified as Eleanor Wing, 55, who lives at the address.After lengthy negotiations with members of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, the unit took Wing into custody. There were no injuries to Wing or police personnel.Wing is being held without bail on three counts of reckless conduct at the Valley Street Jail pending arraignment on Monday at the Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Police: Mother charged after 1-year-old overdoses on methadone Arrests follow brawl at Red Arrow in Manchester Three charged with theft for allegedly scamming elderly man out of more than $40,000 in Keene Documents detail allegations against Marilyn Manson at Gilford show A Capitol riot suspect was hours away from sentencing. Then prosecutors received video of an assault on police. Four arrested after fatal pedestrian crash in Manchester Nanny accused of assaulting child at Raymond home Grantham woman charged with DWI after leading cops on high-speed chase, state police say Ex-soccer coach from Bedford gets 15 years in prison for filming exchange student in bathroom Manchester police make arrest in Amherst Street shooting Request News Coverage