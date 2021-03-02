A 58-year-old man was found dead inside his home on Cortland Way in Barrington after he allegedly fired a gunshot at a police officer performing a wellness check on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. Nearby residents were evacuated and law enforcement officials from around the area surrounded the mobile home.
The man has been identified by police as Daniel Peavey.
Police say they did not discharge their firearms. No injuries to law enforcement officers were reported.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officials had Tolend Road blocked off near Cortland Way as state police worked with Strafford County SWAT & Seacoast Emergency Response Team as well as Barrington police.
Some neighbors who had been evacuated when the standoff started were taking shelter on a school bus.
Other residents, such as Brenda Ouellette, were waiting in their cars along Route 125.
Ouellette said she lives on Cortland Way and was heading home from her job as a housekeeper at the University of New Hampshire when her daughter called to tell her the news.
Ouellette was surprised.
“It’s all elderly people living there. You expect this to happen in the city, not a trailer park in Barrington,” Ouellette said.
New Hampshire State Police issued a statement on social media just before 5 p.m. saying that there was no danger to the public.
"A perimeter was quickly established around the residence, and after several hours and multiple unsuccessful attempts to make contact with Peavey, tactical unit members made entry into the residence," state police said in a news release late Tuesday night.
Police officers from Lee and Strafford assisted at the scene, along with Barrington Fire and Rescue.
The incident is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. John Kelly of New Hampshire State Police at 223-8490 or by email at John.Kelly@dos.nh.gov..