After shots were fired at police who came to check on a resident of Cortland Way Tuesday afternoon, police evacuated nearby residents and surrounded the mobile home.
At 3 p.m., law enforcement officials had Tolend Road blocked off near Cortland Way as state police worked with Strafford County SWAT & Seacoast Emergency Response Team as well as Barrington police.
Some neighbors who had been evacuated when the standoff started were taking shelter on a school bus.
Other residents, such as Brenda Ouellette, were waiting in their cars along Route 125.
Ouellette said she lives on Cortland Way and was heading home from her job as a housekeeper at the University of New Hampshire when her daughter called to tell her the news.
Ouellette was surprised.
“It’s all elderly people living there. You expect this to happen in the city, not a trailer park in Barrington,” Ouellette said.
Motorists were asked to seek an alternative route of travel as delays in the area were reported.
New Hampshire State Police issued a statement on social media just before 5 p.m. saying that there was no danger to the public.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.