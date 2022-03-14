Attorneys for a Jaffrey man accused of murdering a Keene man at Annett State Park in Rindge in 2020 are seeking to exclude recordings of the defendant’s jailhouse phone calls and visits unless prosecutors identify and translate the recordings they plan to use a month before the trial starts in May. Another motion from the defense says a criminologist’s conclusions of possible footwear impressions on the murder victim’s head should also be excluded from his upcoming trial.
Armando Barron, 31, is accused of luring 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then causing his death by shooting him in the overnight hours between Sept. 19-20, 2020. Amerault’s body was later found in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County.
Barron’s wife, Britany Barron, also was charged in the crime. According to court documents, Armando Barron brutally beat Amerault at the park and ordered his wife to shoot Amerault, which she refused, and then told her to kill him other ways — making her stand on his neck and slit his wrists. Armando Barron finally shot him to death, court documents said. He later ordered his wife to cut off Amerault’s head when he was already deceased, which she did, according to court documents.
“Armando Barron ordered Britany to cut off Jonathan’s head so that he could not be identified through dental records, while he dug a grave for the head,” according to the arrest affidavit written by New Hampshire State Police Detective Stephen Sloper. “Fearing Armando Barron, Britany removed Jonathan’s head using a saw left at the campsite and smaller blade to finish the cut. The head was wrapped and put into the grave. The grave was then covered with dirt.”
On March 9, Barron’s defense attorneys, public defenders Morgan Taggart-Hampton and Meredith Lugo, filed a motion asking the court to either require state prosecutors to identify the recordings of Barron’s jailhouse phone calls or visits, or the portions of it they intend to offer as evidence in its case by April 1, as well as provide translations of those recordings by the same date, or preclude the state from using any of the recordings in its case.
The motion states the defense has received five CDs of jail calls and visits, containing more than 4,000 sound and video files
“It is not clear, and there does not appear to be a way to determine short of listening to and/or watching each individual file, how many of these files contain a completed call or visit,” the defense motion states.
“Further complicating matters, this discovery revealed that the majority of the calls from this time period are in Spanish, a language that neither defense counsel speaks,” the motion says.
On Feb. 23, the defense received 100 pages of discovery regarding recorded calls placed between July and December 2021, including reports from four state police troopers tasked with reviewing the calls, according to the motion. And on March 3, state prosecutors “indicated that the Attorney General’s Office was obtaining translations of Mr. Barron’s jail calls, and that they had just received at least a portion of those translations. To date, the defense has not been provided with any translations,” the motion says.
The other motion filed by Armando Barron’s attorneys requests the court exclude any testimony or other evidence by criminalist Emily Rice regarding footwear impressions.
The criminalist was deposed by defense counsel on Feb. 3. She testified she had examined photographs of potential footwear impressions on Amerault’s head and evaluated shoes that had been submitted for comparison by the state police, “created test impressions of those shoes, and then attempted to determine if the impressions and provided shoes matched,” the defense motion said.
The motion goes on to say Rice’s potential testimony is not relevant.
Prosecutors also filed motions to the court, including a motion asking the court to allow the prosecution to introduce at trial an argument laying out “the defendant’s consciousness of guilt, including his lies to law enforcement and his attempt to flee.”
Another motion seeks to exclude hearsay statements contained within cellphone and social media records. Two more ask that statements made by the defendant to his wife, “victim Britany Barron” also be admitted and that Amerault’s “excited utterances while attacked” as recounted by Britany Barron “that were the result of the startling event of being ambushed, violently assaulted, threatened with a firearm, and in fear for his life,” also be admitted at trial.
Amerault’s murder came only hours after Armando Barron had viciously beaten his wife, according to court documents.
When interviewed by police, Britany Barron said her husband went through her phone and learned she was having an extra material affair, Sloper wrote. She told police, he wrote, “After making this discovery, he confronted Britany and assaulted … He repeatedly struck her in the face and head. She suffered multiple injuries to her eyes, and her nose was bleeding from the assault. He then brought her to the bed and continued to punch her in the face. He pulled out a gun and placed it into her mouth. He strangled her neck with his hands. He applied enough force to cause her to have difficulty breathing, and she eventually passed out due to the strangulation. Sometime during this incident, Britany’s lower front tooth was chipped.”
Barron then used his wife’s phone, pretending to be her, to message Amerault in order to lure him to meet at Annett Wayside Park in the area of Jaffrey and Rindge, Sloper wrote.
Amerault and Britany Barron had worked together at Teleflex in Jaffrey.
“In the weeks leading up to the defendant’s crimes, Britany began having romantic conversations and interactions with her co-worker, victim Jonathan Amerault. The week before this incident, Britany told the defendant that she was no longer in love with him and expressed her intent to get a divorce. In response, the defendant struck Britany and choked her until she passed out,” according to court documents.
In October, Britany Barron, now 32, was sentenced Wednesday to 3½ to 7 years in prison for falsifying evidence.
Armando Barron is facing charges of capital murder, first-degree murder, criminal solicitation of murder, kidnapping, criminal solicitation of first-degree assault and second degree for his alleged offenses against Amerault. He is also facing charges for alleged offenses against Britany Barron — domestic violence, reckless conduct and second-degree assault.
The murder trial will be held in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said Monday that jury selection is expected to begin the first full week of May.