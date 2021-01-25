Cold case investigators are focusing on a county in southern Mississippi where it’s possible they may find relatives of a preschool-age girl, the one remaining Bear Brook murder victim who has yet to be identified.
Late last week, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation posted a detailed account of New Hampshire’s most enduring murder mystery, which started with the discoveries of the bodies of a woman and three girls decades ago outside Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.
According to the MBI's Facebook post, genealogy research suggests that the mother of the unknown middle child has relatives in Pearl River County, Mississippi. The research goes as far as to identify two of her possible ancestors: Thomas "Deadhorse" Mitchell, who was born in 1836, and William Livings, born in 1826. Louisiana State Police have also issued statements seeking information.
The Bear Brook mystery is slowly being solved through the help of genetic investigations and amateur sleuthing. The perpetrator -- serial killer Terry Peder Rasmussen -- was identified in 2017 and three of his victims in 2019.
But the fourth Bear Brook victim remains unidentified.
Investigators are relying on the same genealogical process that led to the identity of the three other victims, said Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin, who oversees the Cold Case Unit.
“The idea is to get as close as we can to a living relative,” Strelzin said.
Authorities hope that someone will remember a Pearl River County woman and child who vanished decades ago. The child was born in the mid-1970s and was between 2 and 4 when she died.
Pearl River County is in southern Mississippi and borders Louisiana. Its population is about 55,500, according to the U.S. census. The county seat, Poplarville, is about 70 miles from New Orleans to the west and Biloxi to the south.
The MBI asked people on its Facebook page to repost its bulletin and to upload their DNA to GEDmatch or Family Tree DNA.
“Even if people don't think they are related, anyone originally from the Mississippi region, which allows for the DNA to be examined, could potentially assist with genealogy efforts,” the post reads.
Strelzin said investigators hope to hear from people who know of a missing neighbor, friend or relative. Mississippi authorities will chase down leads to identify the missing person and then obtain DNA samples from surviving relatives. New Hampshire's expert will compare them to the DNA of the middle child.
He said the effort has been going on for years.
"Given what we know about the killer, it's likely she (the girl's mother) is deceased," Strelzin said.
The badly decomposed bodies of the Bear Brook victims were discovered in 55-gallon drums in 1985 and 2000.
All were beaten to death, and some had their limbs severed.
Authorities identified the killer in 2017 after a California woman used an open-data DNA genomics website to trace her birth mother to Denise Beaudin, who disappeared from Manchester in 1981 with her boyfriend, Bob Evans.
Evans was one of many aliases used by Rasmussen. Rasmussen died in 2010 in a California prison, taking to the grave his secrets about the Bear Brook murders.
For two years, New Hampshire authorities knew Rasmussen was the Bear Brook murderer but did not know the name of his victims.
Doe Network amateur sleuths, who match up accounts of missing people and unidentified bodies, led to the identity of three of the four victims.
The adult victim, Marlyse Elizabeth Honeychurch of California, was the mother of two of the girls -- Marie Vaughn, who was born in 1971 and would have been grade-school-age at the time of her death, and Sarah McWaters, who was born in 1977 and was likely a toddler when she died.
Relatives said Honeychurch was last seen with Rasmussen when they left a family Thanksgiving dinner in California in 1978. Authorities say all four were killed sometime in the late 1970s or early 1980s.
Honeychurch and her daughters were unrelated to the middle child who remains unidentified.
The middle child was the daughter of Rasmussen, and possibly a woman from Pearl River County. Genetic details say she is primarily Caucasian but has a small amount of Asian, Black, and American Indian ancestry.
While the three known victims had likely been in New Hampshire for quite some time, the middle child was likely here for only a few weeks or months before her death.
A New Hampshire State Police trooper re-investigating the case discovered a barrel in 2000 that contained the two younger children. In 2017, authorities said they believed the middle child was from the Plains states or interior West and possibly Native American.
New Hampshire State Police have partnered with genealogist Barbara Rae-Venter, whose work led to the identification of the Golden State Killer based on DNA from the crime scenes.