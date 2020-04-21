BEDFORD — A Manchester woman is among four people arrested Monday following a traffic stop in Bedford that began with a report of suspicious activity and ended with a man being pulled from a swamp.
Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday Bedford police attempted to stop a vehicle on Route 114 after an officer reported suspicious activity in the parking lot of a Hannaford supermarket. According to police, the officer ran the vehicle’s registration and determined the registered owner, Michael David Gruette, 42, of Center Barnstead, had two warrants out for his arrest.
Police said the vehicle, driven by Gruette, drove away from the Hannaford parking lot, running a red light before turning onto White Avenue and reaching a dead end.
Police said after the vehicle stopped, the four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Three of the occupants were taken into custody while Gruette initially eluded police.
Gruette was later found in a swamp area near Cote Lane and taken into custody by Bedford police, with the help of a Bedford Fire Department boat.
According to police, a woman identified Bethany Bishop, 34, of Penacook, allegedly discarded several items including suboxone, xanax, heroin and methamphetamine. A scale and several small empty plastic baggies were also found in her possession, police said.
Gruette was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. He was later charged with disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and detention, transport of drugs in a motor vehicle, and reckless operation. He was held on two felony warrants for parole violations.
Bishop was arrested on charges of three counts of possession of a controlled drug, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest and detention.
Two other people in the vehicle, identified by police as Riley Harris, 26, of Manchester and Zachary Bishop, 26, of Penacook, were arrested and charged with resisting arrest and detention.
Bethany Bishop, Zachary Bishop and Harris were released on $40 personal recognizance bail pending a court appearance.