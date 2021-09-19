Bedford hotel remains closed weeks after double murder Staff Report Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A van blocks the entrance to the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford earlier this month. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Country Inn & Suites in Bedford remains closed four weeks after a double murder took place inside the property. A hotel van and orange road cones blocked off the entrance to the hotel on South River Road Sunday afternoon. A security guard sat in a pickup truck. The hotel's website is not taking reservations and says the property is "temporarily closed."On Aug. 29, the hotel was evacuated after two men were killed in gruesome murders. Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, N.J., was arrested and charged with the murder of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, and David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J.Cashman died of “multiple chop wounds” with a machete in the lobby of the hotel and Hanford was found strangled in a guest room. Luckey has been charged with a count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.The murders remain under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Prince Andrew says secret settlement protects him from Jeffrey Epstein victim’s lawsuit Gangster Disciple arrest yielded guns and pounds of dope say feds Nashua police put foot down on parking boot scam Landlord blames eviction moratorium for five kids living in deplorable conditions Trooper arrested for violating computer pornography law Man told officers he drank eight to 10 beers before double-fatal accident Driver in Epping tanker crash who wanted to 'end it all' gets jail time Manchester father charged with putting baby daughter in clothes dryer, turning it on Man charged in death of wife, friend receives bail Collaborative efforts to reduce violent crime in Manchester led to gang arrest, officials say Request News Coverage