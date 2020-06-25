The Bedford man charged with secretly filming a naked teenage foreign-exchange student has been active in youth soccer for more than 20 years, according to a social media profile.
On his LinkedIn account, Matthew Dion, 48, said he has been a coach, referee and club executive and was once named New Hampshire Youth Soccer Coach of the Year. On Wednesday, federal officials announced they charged Dion with a single count of producing child pornography.
Authorities allege Dion used a pen-like device to capture video of a 16-year-old exchange student when he was exiting the shower in the Dion family home at 51 Barrington Drive. A search warrant affidavit obtained by the Union Leader said the student had been attending classes at Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua.
Authorities have said the boy has since returned home.
The LinkedIn profile said Dion works as the e-commerce & digital sales lead for Comcast’s Northeast Division and has been with the company for 23 years.
Marc Goodman, a spokesman for Comcast, said he cannot comment on an employee’s status with the company. But he said Comcast takes the allegations seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Dion’s lawyer, Brian Quirk, did not return a message seeking comment.
Bedford police have referred all questions to the office of U.S. Attorney Scott Murray. The Union Leader sent Murray an email with a number of questions, including what specific activities Dion was involved in that might have put him in contact with children.
Mary Ellen McMahon, a spokesperson for Murray, said that information is not part of the public record in the case. She also said the office does not release booking photos of suspects.
Anyone with information about Dion should contact the Bedford police, she said.
The New York company University Track Preparation High Schools placed the student in the Dion home, according to a Bedford police search warrant affidavit dated April 28.
The student told police that Dion would often enter the bathroom just before and after he used it. Twice the victim woke at night to find Dion crouching beside his bed, according to the affidavit. Dion claimed he was looking for something — at one point he said it was the family cat — and asked the student to not tell his wife.
In the affidavit Bedford police listed the charge as invasion of privacy. Dion is currently jailed in Strafford County and is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Monday for a bail hearing.