A Bedford resident has been charged with clandestinely filming a 16-year-old foreign exchange student who was staying at his home this spring, federal officials announced Wednesday.
Matthew Dion, 48, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of producing child pornography, according to a statement released by Scott Murray, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire.
According to court records, the unnamed student discovered what he believed was a video camera inside a pen-like device in the bathroom he used at the house. When he opened it, he discovered a USB connector and camera lens.
Police obtained a search warrant and found SD cards in Dion's vehicle.
A card contained images of the student getting out of a shower naked, according to court records.
A court affidavit does not identify the agency that placed the student in Dion's home. But it said the agency works with a high school in Nashua. He lived at the home from August to April.
His defense attorney, Brian Quirk, did not return messages seeking comment.
Dion appeared in a federal court for arraignment Wednesday afternoon via video hookup from Strafford County jail, which houses inmates in the federal system.
He answered brief questions from a magistrate, who scheduled a bail hearing for Monday afternoon.
