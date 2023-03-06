A Bedford man has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in state prison after pleading guilty to drug, firearms and witness tampering charges for his role in a cross-border fentanyl trafficking operation.

On March 3, Brian Rutherford, 25, pleaded guilty to one special felony count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl (subsequent offense), five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and six counts of witness tampering, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.