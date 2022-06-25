Bedford woman charged in hit-and-run that hurt cop Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jun 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Courtesy Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Bedford woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that hurt a Derry police officer last month. On May 28, Derry officer Melissa Houde was outside her police car on South Main Street in Derry, according to a news release from the Derry Police Department, having pulled a driver over.Another driver on South Main Street hit Houde's car, police said, and then hit Houde before driving away. Houde's arm was hurt, Derry police said, and she is still recovering from her injuries. Derry police said they believed Houde was hit by a driver in a white 2019 Mitsubushi Outlander. Police said they believed the driver was Nicolle Medina, 41, of Bedford. Derry police said Saturday that Medina had been arrested and charged with two felonies: conduct after an accident with bodily injury, and second-degree assault. Medina was held on preventative detention for appearance in Rockingham County Superior Court. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bedford woman charged in hit-and-run that hurt cop Manchester police arrest convenience store armed robbery suspect Manchester man facing new charge related to June 10 shooting incident Gun control backers urge Sununu to veto federal preemption bill Lawyers for YDC victims call state awards 'insultingly low' +2 {{title}} Most Popular Six officers fire weapons during deadly standoff in Manchester Feds charge three Mass men with stealing 40 firearms from NH gun dealers Manchester cop faces 18 domestic violence charges Man killed during standoff was involved in similar 2021 incident Dionne returns to old job as Valley Street jail superintendent Woman charged with stabbing death extradited back to NH Witnesses describe riding with the Hells Angels; alleged murder plot at Laconia Bike Week 2014 Lawyers for YDC victims call state awards 'insultingly low' RI, Nashua men charged with rape of Seabrook woman Manchester police arrest convenience store armed robbery suspect Request News Coverage