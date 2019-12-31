MANCHESTER -- Manchester police quickly wrapped up a 2-hour noontime standoff on Beech Street Tuesday after realizing the suspect they were after was not at the location. He was arrested several hours later in Derry on charges related to domestic assault.
Police closed a block of Beech Street between Hayward and Harvard Streets about 10:45 a.m.. They evacuated the first and second floor apartments at 182 Beech St. They parked the SWAT Bearcat in front of the building and urged a man named Fernando to exit.
Through a loudspeaker, Police told Fernando they wanted to talk to him, that they weren't going anywhere and that they knew he is in the third-floor apartment.
About two hours after the standoff began, police acknowledged the man was not at the location. They had contacted him by telephone, and he was in Derry.
Derry police located Fernando Landor, 29, of Haverhill, Mass., in Derry and took him into custody without incident, Manchester police said. Landor faces charges of criminal threatening, reckless conduct, violation of a
protective order and stalking. He was is slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Jan. 2.
According to a police statement, the standoff took place after a woman had contacted police about 9 a.m. to say a man had threatened her with a gun.
