BELGRADE -- A boy gunned down fellow pupils in a Belgrade school on Wednesday in a pre-planned attack, shooting dead eight plus a security guard, officials said, prompting Serbia's president to announce tougher curbs on gun ownership.

Using two handguns that belonged to his father, the 13-year-old fired first at the guard and three girls in a hallway and then shot his teacher and classmates in a history lesson, police said. The teacher and six pupils were hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries.