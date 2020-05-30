LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff Mike Moyer plans to ask the county attorney to investigate how confidential personnel information from his department became public.
“These leaks are illegal and unethical and must stop,” said Moyer, the day after the Laconia Daily Sun printed the contents of a confidential settlement letter from a lawyer representing suspended Belknap County Chief Deputy David Perkins.
Moyer, who was elected in November 2016 on a campaign promise to serve two terms, said Thursday he was incensed that not only has privileged attorney-client information become communal, but that material disclosed during non-public sessions has become fodder for water cooler conversations.
Perkins has been on paid administrative leave from his job as second-in-command at the sheriff’s department since Jan. 14 for unspecified reasons. He continues to draw his weekly salary of $1,744.80.
He could not be reached for comment.
Moyer said Thursday he has not read a copy of a demand letter from Perkins’ attorney giving notice that Perkins will sue both Moyer and the county if Perkins is fired.
“I have never seen that letter, never requested it and as a matter of fact I don’t want to see it,” Moyer said.
The letter offers two settlement options. Under the first, Perkins would resign in exchange for three years’ severance pay at his annual salary of $90,729,60. He also is demanding a $250,000 payout for emotional distress and wants to recoup his attorney’s fees and legal costs.
Moyer’s second proposal calls for removing Moyer from office and restoring Perkins to his current rank and job in the department. In return, Perkins would retire and drop all legal claims against the county and Moyer.
Because Moyer is an elected official, he can only be removed for official misconduct. The law spells out an impeachment-like process involving a Superior Court judge, county commissioners or the county attorney and state representatives.
“It is certainly not that way I wanted to end a 35-year unblemished career in law enforcement,” said Moyer whose second term will conclude in January of 2021.
“My integrity remains intact and I continue to hold my head up high. I have the support of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, and it has been a tremendous honor to work with the men and women of this department.”
Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor said transparency is called for in this situation, especially since three separate investigations have been conducted. “I have no idea why it is shrouded in secrecy. If (Perkins) did something that justified termination, then fire him and tell us what he did.”
Taylor said he can’t see any excuse for the whole matter to have stretched out so long and cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.
“Something tells me somebody is not happy with the (results) of the first two. I think something is rotten in Belknap County.”
“Let people see who did what to whom. At some point it ceases to be an investigation of people and more of the department itself,” Taylor said.
Belknap County Deputy Sgt. Bill Wright said it was “disheartening” to see confidential personnel matters become public while he is bound by rules and policies of the department and unable to speak about them.
The disclosures are “politically motivated,” according to Wright, who said he plans to continue his bid to be elected the county’s next sheriff, a post Perkins is also seeking.