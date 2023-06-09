Ceska Zbrojovka model Scorpion EVO 3 S2

A man with a history of drug and weapons convictions has been arrested by federal authorities and implicated in providing a rapid-fire, short-barrel rifle to Jamie Bell, the man who shot his girlfriend and baby daughter in Franklin last weekend.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested Justin Gebo, 28, of Belmont, on Thursday on three firearms charges. The charges revolve around a Czech-made Ceska Zbrojovka model Scorpion EVO 3 S2, which was found at the scene of the Franklin shooting.