LACONIA — A Belmont man charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon has filed notice that he intends to claim self-defense.
Nicholas Blake, 26, 121 Plummer Hill Road, is accused of using a glass bottle to beat a man and causing a bleeding brain injury and/or broken eye sockets.
His trial, which was scheduled to begin in November, was postponed until mid-January, after Dr. Timothy Grau, a key witness for the state, was unavailable to testify as he is a traveling physician and was treating patients in other states.
In a notice of self-defense filed by his defense attorney, Mark Sisti of Chichester, Blake asserts that the alleged victim was about to use unlawful force against him while attempting to commit a burglary and was assaulting Blake at Blake’s residence after being repeatedly asked to leave.
Blake asserts that he was aware that the alleged victim had the ability to cause him serious bodily injury as Blake had been assaulted by the complaining witness in the past, Blake maintains.
Blake, who has pleaded not guilty, remains free on his own recognizance after agreeing to sign a waiver of extradition, to not drink alcohol or consume illicit drugs, to not possess any firearms or weapons and to have no contact with the alleged victim.
According to the indictment returned by a Belknap County grand jury in February, the alleged victim suffered “bilateral subdural hematomas, a subarachnoid hemorrhage and or bilateral orbital fractures,” as a result of being struck with the bottle, a deadly weapon in the manner in which it was used.
The incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 14, 2018, at Blake’s residence in Belmont. The defense has filed notice that it intends to call Hannah Smith, who lives at the property where the alleged crime is said to have occurred, to testify at the trial, which is estimated to last three to four days. Both the state and the defense have reserved the right to bus the jury to Belmont to view where police say the alleged assault occurred.
The charge is a Class A felony that is potentially punishable upon conviction by a 7½- to 15-year prison sentence.
