A Belmont man has been indicted for second-degree murder in the death of his mother.
Nicholas Murphy, 32, has been held without bail since his arrest on March 16, when police responded to a 911 call at 31 Tee Dee Drive in Belmont shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Pamela Murphy, 62, was discovered dead in her home at Lakes Region Cooperative, a community of mobile homes near Route 106. Authorities said she suffered blows to the head and a wound to her throat.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Wednesday that Nicholas Murphy was "indicted for alternative counts of second-degree murder, one for knowingly causing the death of Pamela Murphy by beating and cutting her head and neck multiple times, and the other for recklessly causing her death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by beating and cutting her head and neck multiple times."
He was also indicted on a count of falsifying physical evidence.
In a bail hearing on July 14, Sgt. Matthew Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crimes Unit testified that Pamela Murphy's blood and DNA were found on a hatchet discovered beneath a brush pile on her property.
According to prosecutors, Nicholas Murphy was living in a shed on his the property, about 20 feet away from his mother's mobile home.