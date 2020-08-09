CONCORD - A Belmont man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, officials said.
Jon Daigle, Jr., 33, of Belmont, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Concord, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a statement. Daigle is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.
According to court documents, in December 2019 Belmont police received a report that two people were using drugs in a parked car outside a convenience store. Officers responded and identified Daigle and another person as the occupants of the vehicle.
Officers reported seeing drug paraphernalia in the car, seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant, which was granted. Officers searched the car later that day and found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and mail addressed to various people in Laconia, Gilford, and Meredith - including checks made out to individuals who were not occupants of the vehicle - a USPS mail tote, and a lock pick set.
On Jan. 15, 2020, the Bedford police began an investigation into mail stolen from a community mailroom. A surveillance camera in the mailroom showed that, on January 12, 2020, Daigle was captured on video as he picked the lock to the mailroom, entered the room, rummaged through various packages, and left with a handful of mail.
On various occasions between January and April 2020, court documents show, Daigle and his co-conspirator altered stolen checks and cashed or attempted to cash them at various banks in New Hampshire. Some of the checks were stolen from the community mailroom in Bedford and also from mailboxes in Manchester.
Daigle and a co-conspirator attempted in April to use a stolen driver’s license to cash a check at a credit union.
They were arrested later that month by Manchester police, who seized the vehicle being used and obtained a search warrant. They found over $16,000 in stolen checks, stolen credit cards, the stolen driver’s license used at the credit union, and various other pieces of stolen mail.
“Bank fraud causes real harm to individuals as well as financial institutions,” said Murray in a statement. “The harm is compounded when criminals interfere with the U.S. Mail to facilitate their schemes. We will continue to work closely with U.S. Postal Inspection Service and all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who engage in this type of criminal activity”