Berlin man arrested for Gorham murder Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now An investigator takes photos outside the home at 623 Main St. in Gorham, where a man and a woman were found dead Wednesday. By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Berlin man has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Holly Banks and Keith LaBelle in Gorham in late April.Banks, 28, and LaBelle, 42, were found shot to death at Banks' home on Main Street in Gorham on April 27. Massachusetts State Police arrested Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, in Arlington, Mass., on Friday, after a warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. A spokesman for the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said that Keville knew Banks, but did now know LaBelle. He did not elaborate on the relationships between Banks and LaBelle or Keville. Keville is being held in Massachusetts, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Keville's court date in New Hampshire will be determined after he is extradited from Massachusetts. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Gorham Gorham Police Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Berlin man arrested for Gorham murder Alstead husband, wife die in murder-suicide Mass. man charged with domestic violence assault in Nashua $50,000 reward offered for information on Concord double murder +3 Minneapolis ex-cop Chauvin gets 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charge in Russian court Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man charged after Manchester police claim he left three kids in locked, running car with loaded gun at Walmart Manchester man gets 20 years for sex crimes involving kids Money transfer app Zelle proving popular with scammers Nashua man faces felonies for firing gun into ground on eve of the 4th New Hampshire businessman charged with bilking government of PPP funds Mother and son sentenced for trafficking 360,000 fentanyl pills, washing proceeds at NH casino NH woman charged with starting car fire that spread to Vt. home where family was sleeping Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident Armando Barron gets another 7 to 14 years in jail AG, police investigate shooting deaths of man and woman in Alstead Request News Coverage