LANCASTER -- Weeks after a judge dismissed all charges alleging Joshua A. Riff had stabbed a teen in the eye in downtown Berlin, Riff has backed out of a plea agreement in a case that charges him with receiving stolen handguns.
Riff, 29, of Berlin, was in Coos County Superior Court on Jan. 2 for what was scheduled to be a plea-and-sentencing hearing on incidents that took place May 20 in Errol and Milan, but instead he rejected the deal and asked that his case go to trial.
According to court documents, on May 20 Riff was riding in a vehicle with Jesiah Longo when he pointed a gun at Longo and also threatened to shoot Longo’s dog “Chloe” unless Longo agreed to steal guns from the LL Cote Sports Center in Errol.
Longo is accused of stealing two guns from the store and giving them to Riff, who had been previously deemed “an armed career criminal” according to the documents, which cited his convictions for first-degree assault in 2014, conspiracy to commit robbery in 2012 and arson in 2009.
Meeting on Oct. 18, the Coos County Grand Jury handed up eight indictments against Riff: two counts of receiving a stolen firearm, two counts of being an armed career criminal, two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal threatening of property (the dog) with a deadly weapon.
Under proposed sentencing orders that were filed Dec. 30 with the court, Riff would serve no less than two years and no more than four in New Hampshire State Prison on one count of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, with credit for 195 days of pre-trial confinement. Additionally, Riff was to be sentenced to between two and a half and five years, all suspended for 10 years, on the charge of receiving a stolen firearm.
But the plea agreement fell apart just as Judge Peter Bornstein was set to consider it.
Riff, Bornstein said in a hand-written order, “decided not to plead guilty,” meaning his case has been restored to the docket.
Riff, who waived his right to a speedy trial, most recently had appeared before Bornstein on Dec. 20, on what was the last day of what had been scheduled as a four-day trial on two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.
Those charges stemmed from an incident that took place on Main Street in Berlin on June 19 in which Riff stabbed a 17-year old male in the left eye, injuring his optic nerve and resulting in severe vision loss in the eye. Although he stipulated in court documents that he had stabbed the individual, Riff entered a plea of not guilty, arguing that his actions were taken in self defense.
As the assault trial opened on Dec. 16, both the state and defense attorneys agreed that the teenager, not Riff, initiated the confrontation that led to the stabbing. Berlin police detective Sgt. Wade Goulet testified that a surveillance video showed the teenager cross Main Street from the west to the east side, tackle Riff and then repeatedly punch Riff in the head.
While Riff was on the ground, his girlfriend punched the teenager and then followed him as he went back to the west side of Main Street, said Goulet. Moments later, Riff ran after the individual and stabbed him in the doorway of a building.
Goulet said that neither the teenager nor Riff was cooperative with his investigation. Upon cross examination, Goulet also conceded he had not interviewed the several witnesses who the defense said were near the building at the time of the stabbing.
