Nomar Ramos-Rivera appears via WebEx for an arraignment/bail hearing Monday afternoon before Judge Peter Bornstein. A resident of Berlin, Ramos-Rivera allegedly shot and killed Christopher Veliz, a neighbor, on Feb. 3 and also allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle. Bornstein ordered Ramos-Rivera held in preventive detention pending an evidentiary bail hearing.
A Berlin man who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor on Feb. 3 is claiming self-defense, saying the victim pointed his car at him and his wife and also brandished a knife.
Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of 568 Sullivan St., Apt. 1, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Christopher Veliz.
Berlin police responded to the scene around 8:15 a.m. last Friday for multiple reports of gunshots and found Veliz suffering from gunshot wounds. Veliz, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said while the investigation was ongoing, it appears that the incident “started as a dispute between neighbors.”
During the incident, Ramos-Rivera allegedly also discharged a firearm into a nearby vehicle with two people inside, the Attorney General’s Office said.
In custody at the Coos County Department of Corrections in West Stewartstown, Ramos-Rivera appeared Monday afternoon via WebEx in front of Judge Peter Bornstein, the presiding judge in Coos County Superior Court, who was seated in Grafton County Superior Court.
Represented by public defender Hanna Kinne, Ramos-Rivera waived a reading of the charges against him and Bornstein then entered pleas of “not guilty” on his behalf.
Assistant Attorney General Bethany Durand told Bornstein that Ramos-Rivera should be held without bail, in preventative detention. She said Ramos-Rivera was armed with a handgun when he shot and killed Veliz and fired into an occupied vehicle.
Kinne said the case will involve claims of self-defense and defense of others, noting that the affidavit that details the allegations against her client “supports” that he acted in defense of himself and of his wife.
She said Ramos-Rivera and his wife had gotten out of their car when Veliz “angled” his car toward Ramos-Rivera’s wife. When Veliz exited his vehicle, “he had a knife in his hand,” said Kinne, and Ramos-Rivera shot him.
There was no indication that there were any passengers in the vehicle that Ramos-Rivera fired into, she said, summing up that Veliz’s display of a knife and his directing his car towards Ramos-Rivera’s wife led to the fatal shooting of Veliz.
Bornstein said he agreed with the prosecution that Ramos-Rivera’s release would pose a danger to the public and ordered that he be held pending a future evidentiary bail hearing.
Durand made a motion to seal the affidavit as well as the motion to seal it, both of which Bornstein granted.