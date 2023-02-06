Nomar Ramos-Rivera

Nomar Ramos-Rivera appears via WebEx for an arraignment/bail hearing Monday afternoon before Judge Peter Bornstein. A resident of Berlin, Ramos-Rivera allegedly shot and killed Christopher Veliz, a neighbor, on Feb. 3 and also allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle. Bornstein ordered Ramos-Rivera held in preventive detention pending an evidentiary bail hearing.

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

A Berlin man who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor on Feb. 3 is claiming self-defense, saying the victim pointed his car at him and his wife and also brandished a knife.

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of 568 Sullivan St., Apt. 1, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Christopher Veliz.