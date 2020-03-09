LANCASTER — A Berlin man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing Gord’s Corner Store on Route 110 in West Milan with a handgun and was sentenced to three to six years in prison.
Joel E. Figueora, 32, entered the plea in Coos County Superior Court before Judge Peter Bornstein, who accepted it. Bornstein gave Figueora credit for 263 days of pretrial detention and ordered that he undergo a mental-health assessment.
Before Bornstein imposed the sentence, he allowed both Janet Roberge, who was the cashier at whom Figueroa pointed the gun, and Figueroa, to address the court.
“It’s something I will never be able to shake,” Roberge said.
She said she wondered what might have happened had Figueroa been distracted or startled while he pointed the weapon at her, telling him and Bornstein that “I have PTSD” and worry when customers come into the business.
The store had been a positive place to work, but now, she said, it was “a fearful and uneasy place to be.”
Figueroa told Roberge that he was sorry for what he had done, adding “I’m not a monster, I’ve got a good heart.”
Figueroa said he hoped Roberge can “heal up” and continue working.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick said had Figueroa’s case gone to trial, the state would have proven that Figueroa wielded the gun June 20 at Gord’s Corner Store, while Douglas Hudon, 32, of Berlin, held the door open and acted as a lookout.
McCormick said Figueroa took $542 in cash from the store’s register.
According to an arrest affidavit, Figueroa was shot by a Gord’s customer as he left the store.
That customer, according to the affidavit, had parked near the gas pumps and earlier gotten a pizza at Gord’s. When he saw Figueora and Hudon, who were both wearing dark-colored clothing and black ski masks, enter the business, he suspected they intended to rob it.
The customer told police that he was in fear for his life and he retrieved his own handgun from his vehicle and discharged multiple rounds at Figueroa and Hudon.
One round struck Figueroa in the middle finger of his left hand and caused him to drop the money he had been carrying, the affidavit said.