LANCASTER -- A Berlin man was sentenced Tuesday to up to four years in New Hampshire State Prison for possessing child sexual abuse images.
Appearing before Judge Peter Bornstein in Coos County Superior Court, Brandon L. Roy, 26, pleaded guilty to five offenses that he committed in 2018 and 2019, among them using a computer online service to “seduce, solicit or entice” a teenage girl to “produce a visual representation of herself” engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Roy was indicted by the Coos County Grand Jury in July 2019 on five counts of possessing child pornography; two counts of using a computer service for prohibited purposes; one count of distributing child sexual abuse images; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to court documents, Roy, on or about Feb. 4, 2019, possessed on a computer hard drive an image of a girl under the age of 13 engaged in a sex act with an adult male, for which Bornstein immediately sentenced Roy to prison and also ordered him to pay $620 in fines and fees.
If he completes a sex-offender-treatment program while incarcerated, Roy could have his minimum sentence reduced by six months.
Once he completes that sentence, however, Roy has four suspended sentences hanging over his head, each of which could put him behind bars for another 2-1/2 to 5 years.
Three of the sentences are suspended for five years after release, the fourth for seven.
The first group of suspended sentences covers one of the prohibited-use charges, the endangering the welfare of a child charge, and the charge of distribution of child-sexual abuse images. Those images, four in total, are of the then 14-year old girl that Roy had contacted in June 2018.
The fourth sentence, suspended by Bornstein for seven years, is for Roy’s possessing on his computer hard drive an image of a girl under the age of 10 engaged in sexual activity with a man.
Roy was also ordered to pay $620 in fines and fees as part of the four suspended sentences and to have no contact with his victim.