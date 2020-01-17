MANCHESTER — A man and woman are being sought by police for a robbery Thursday afternoon at Best Buy on South Willow Street.
The incident was reported at 2:45 p.m., after a man and woman were confronted as they exited the store each carrying a computer they hadn't purchased, according to police.
“When an employee asked to see the female’s receipt, she used her shoulder to push past him,” police said. “A struggle for the computer ensued and they both fell to the ground. Ultimately the woman ran off without the computer, but the man was able to get away with one.”
The stolen computer is an HP Pavilion 27-inch Touch-Screen valued at about $1,400.
The woman was last seen wearing a dark jacket, light colored jeans, and dark shoes. The man was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and white and black converse shoes. The pair may have departed in a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Anyone with information can call Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.