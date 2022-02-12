Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Attorney General’s Office is warning folks to beware of “romance scams.”
Criminals target lonely hearts, pretending to form romantic relationships with their victims in order to steal their money or identities.
It’s cruel, said Bryan Townsend, an assistant attorney general who pursues such cases.
“A lot of the victims who come out of this will blame themselves for being stupid, but it’s not that at all,” Townsend said. “It’s only that they were vulnerable and these scammers preyed on that.”
That’s what happened to a New Hampshire senior last year.
The man, who did not want his name used in this story, said he had gone on a dating site hoping to find companionship. Instead he soon found himself ensnared in a nightmare of betrayal and blackmail.
“You’re lonely,” he said. “They build up your hope and they draw you in closer. You think something is happening and then you’re betrayed.
“It’s devastating,” he said.
Love at first lie
Here’s how it typically works:
Victims are often older adults, perhaps recently widowed or divorced, Townsend said.
Scammers sometimes mine obituaries to find their victims, gathering personal information that can help ingratiate them with the target. They also use social media posts and dating sites to do the same, he said.
The scammer starts up a relationship online with the target, sharing a lot of fake details to show how much they have in common.
“The scammer will typically provide a lot of personal information very quickly and declare love very quickly,” Townsend said. “They’ll build a whole backstory and provide that information to the victim quickly, to make the victim comfortable with them and to speed up potentially the romantic feelings that the victim may have.”
“They play on their emotions and they play on their heartstrings, and that’s really how they’re able to get in so quickly,” he said.
The relationship quickly progresses from emails and text messages to phone calls. And once the victim is hooked, Townsend said, “They will start giving the sob story.”
Sometimes the scammer poses as a military member stationed overseas who needs money to come home, or a worker posted in a foreign country who needs to pay the local authorities to get a passport or bank account released.
The scammer typically asks for the money in gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers. And once the victim pays, the requests for help keep coming.
The New Hampshire victim said at first, the relationship seemed real enough. It was growing more and more intense, he said.
“They play on people’s emotions, especially when you’re vulnerable,” he said. “It’s just plain evil.”
He kept suggesting they meet, but the person on the other end always made an excuse. “There was always a reason not to,” he said.
Then came the ask.
At first, the person said they were stuck overseas because of COVID restrictions and needed money to get home. The victim refused and the relationship continued for a while.
Then it turned ugly. The scammer tried to blackmail him, making veiled threats against the man’s family.
A military veteran, he went to the FBI.
Townsend from the AG’s office said it’s nearly impossible to track down the perpetrators of these crimes, who typically are operating overseas.
Evil vs. emotions
Sometimes the victim grows suspicious and reports it to police, he said. But often, it’s family members who have to intervene, despite the victim’s protestations that the romance is real.
A victim/witness advocate from the AG’s office will meet with targeted individuals to try to convince them they’ve fallen victim to a scam. “Nine times out of 10, that’s our win — convincing the victim not to send any more money,” Townsend said.
But typically, by the time the scam is discovered, the victim has deep feelings for the person stealing their money, he said. And that’s why it can be difficult for authorities to convince the person that their romance was a fraud.
“It’s so hard for them to believe that the person is not real,” he said. “They’ve formed a connection and they can’t believe they formed a connection with a person who’s not real.”
Sometimes, scammers will even use their victims’ bank account to launder money stolen from other victims, he said. “That’s the shell game these scammers play,” he said.
“Sometimes we have to tell people that in the event they continue in this venture that we’ve identified as a scam, they may be engaging in criminal conduct,” Townsend said.
Townsend said about 25 such scams have been reported to the AG’s office over the past year, but he figures there are many more victims out there.
“Those are just the ones that we see,” he said.
New Hampshire has a mandatory reporting law when it comes to exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult, Townsend said. He urged anyone who believes they or a family member has been a victim to contact local police or the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services.
The recent victim said he feels foolish for falling for the scam.
“There’s a sense of guilt, a sense of shame,” he said. “You feel like, geez, what an idiot. What was I thinking?”
His advice to others: “When you feel alone, when you feel like you want a relationship, find a friend that’s flesh and blood.”
“Real flesh, real blood, at a real place, at a real time,” he said. “Or you don’t have a relationship.”