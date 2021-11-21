Bicyclist killed in Salisbury hit-and-run; camper dislodged, truck flees and later found in NH By Melissa Hanson masslive.com Nov 21, 2021 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Salisbury police have identified 39-year-old Rebecca Bartczak of Amesbury as the bicyclist who was struck and killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver.Bartczak was riding a bicycle on Folly Mill Road in Salisbury around 11:16 p.m. when she was struck, police said in a statement.A truck carrying a small camper hit Bartczak, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.Though the camper dislodged after the crash, the truck drove off. About 30 minutes later, Hampton Falls police found the truck in Kensington, New Hampshire, police said.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police Sgt. Keith Forget at 978-465-3121.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Autopsy shows prisoner died by suicide Wilton man dead of self-inflicted gunshot, woman fighting for her life Former bank manager used dead customers' identities to defraud employer Goffstown man arrested during vaccine clinic at Currier art museum Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Orford Treehouse murder trial: No evidence Julia Enright performed dominatrix activities on Brandon Chicklis, trooper testifies Woman reports being assaulted while walking on South Mammoth Road Ghislaine Maxwell smiles, jokes in court before jury selection Man Tasered by Hooksett police outside Bass Pro Shops Ghislaine Maxwell sex crimes trial highlights conditions at Brooklyn jail Request News Coverage