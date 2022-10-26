U.S. President Biden meets with Israeli President Herzog, in Washington

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog held talks on Wednesday focused heavily on Iran, with the two leaders discussing Tehran's nuclear program and what Washington says is the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia.

Speaking to reporters as they sat down in the Oval Office, Herzog said he and Biden would be attending the COP27 U.N. climate change summit being held in Egypt next month.