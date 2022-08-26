Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is among three former and current San Diego State football players named in a lawsuit accusing them of participating in the gang rape of a minor.

The incident allegedly happened during a party last October at Araiza's off-campus residence during his redshirt junior season at SDSU. He won the Ray Guy award after the season as the nation's best collegiate punter before declaring for the NFL draft, where he was selected by the Bills in the sixth round.