The co-founder of a successful California-based biotech company has been charged in a murder-for-hire-scheme involving the 2018 killing of a Vermont man.
Federal prosecutors in Vermont announced this week the indictment of Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, the co-founder of Enochian BioSciences, a Los Angeles-based company that concentrates on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to treat diseases such as corona and influenza viruses, HIV and cancer, according to the company website.
He could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Gumrukcu owns almost a third of the company’s shares, which fell 37% on Wednesday, when the U.S. Attorney for Vermont, Nikolas P. Kerest, announced the indictment.
Gumrukcu is accused of conspiring with Las Vegas resident Berk Eratay, 35, in the murder of Gregory Davis, who lived in Danville, Vt.
Danville is just west of the town of St. Johnsbury, which borders New Hampshire.
Authorities have provided no motive for why a researcher worth millions who lives in southern California would want to kill a man living in Vermont. Davis’ online obituary comprises two sentences that give the date he died — Jan. 6, 2018 — and that he was a Vermont resident at the time of his death.
In January 2018, Davis was found dead in a snowbank a few miles from his home. Colorado resident Jerry Banks, 34, has been charged with kidnapping Davis, according to the news release announcing the latest arrests.
The news release said Gumrukcu was scheduled to appear in federal court in California on Wednesday. However, no record of his appearance was available via online portals on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Kerest said Gumrukcu and Eratay will be scheduled for arraignment in Vermont once they make their initial appearances in federal court.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Gumrukcu was no longer listed on the Enochian website as of Wednesday. In a statement on the website, the company board said it learned of the arrest from news release issued by the U.S. Justice Department.
It called the news unexpected and shocking.
The board said the killing took place before a merger that created the Enochian of today and is completely unrelated to the company.
The Board has reviewed the important scientific discoveries of Gumrukcu, and the company’s rights to those discoveries will be unchanged. It said Gumrukcu has no formal role in the company, no involvement with management, the scientific team or collaborations with leaders in the field.
Gumrukcu is also executive director of Seraph Research Institute, which he established in Los Angeles. The Institute, which does work similar to Enochian, features Gumrukcu prominently on its website.
For example, the Seraph reported about his April presentation at a medical research conference in San Diego. His clinical strategies harness natural killer cells, a subset of T cells, from other people to fight HIV in patients.
He was educated in Turkey and Russia. His current research focuses on antiviral therapies on viruses that include HBV, influenza, Ebola and HIV.
”His most recent studies are opening up an unchartered field in molecular virology and antiviral research with potential clinical implications in pursuit of cures for chronic viral infections,” the Enochian website reads.