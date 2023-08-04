US man pleads guilty to laundering crypto stolen from Bitfinex hack

Heather Morgan, who had been arrested along with Ilya Lichtenstein in February 2022 on charges of laundering more than 100,000 bitcoin that was stolen after a hacker attacked Bitfinex in 2016, exits the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse, in Washington, Aug. 3, 2023. 

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Shockwaves rippled through the cryptocurrency world in the summer of 2016 when 119,754 bitcoin, worth around $71 million at the time, disappeared from the digital coffers of the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitfinex through thousands of unauthorized transactions. Over the next half-decade, that crypto cache exploded in value, reaching the billions - yet the identity of the mastermind behind one of the largest heists in crypto history remained a mystery.

That is until Thursday, when tech entrepreneur Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein admitted in federal court to hacking Bitfinex seven years ago. He and his wife, Heather Morgan, a marketing expert who moonlights as a rapper, were arrested last year on money laundering charges. Dubbed "Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde," the couple was accused of trying to launder a fraction of the stolen bitcoin - 25,000 to be exact. The rest - worth approximately $3.6 billion - remained in a digital wallet that federal authorities eventually gained access to, leading to the largest single seizure of funds in Justice Department history.