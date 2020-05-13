Charges against a blind Conway man accused of taking items from his hometown Walmart without paying for them will be withdrawn after two years if he meets the standard of good behavior.
Under a May 11 agreement approved by the court, Andrew Airey, 40, will not be charged with either a felony or misdemeanor during the diversionary period.
If he violates the agreement, two final convictions for willful concealment, a Class A misdemeanor, will be entered against him in Conway District Court, where his case was first prosecuted.
Last November, Airey, who suffers from juvenile macular degeneration and wears several kinds of devices to help him see, was found guilty, after a bench trial before Judge Michael H. Garner, of taking a can of corned beef hash and a bath towel from the North Conway Walmart in June 2018.
Before Garner was to impose sentence at a December hearing -- a $500 fine for each conviction, suspended for a year on the condition of good behavior – Airey appealed and asked that his case be referred to the Superior Court.
Under the agreement, Airey will pay restitution of $240.76 to Walmart for items he took without paying five separate times between May 4, 2018 and July 3, 2018.
If Walmart serves him with a “no trespass order,” Airey must abide by it. He also must sign a general waiver of liability releasing Walmart and/or the Conway Police Department from all “claims, complaints, lawsuits, etc.” related to his arrest, if asked.
Airey also agreed to not comment further to the media about the case.