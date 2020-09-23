CONCORD -- A body believed to be a Keene man reported missing earlier this week has been found in northern New Hampshire and the man’s death is considered suspicious, officials said Wednesday.
The Attorney General's Office said officials believe they have found the body of Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, in the unincorporated area of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Amerault was reported missing late Monday night after he failed to show up for work in Jaffrey. His family and friends told police they had not heard from him since Saturday.
Investigators released few details of the investigation on Wednesday, but labeled the death suspicious. The Attorney General’s Office said there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Amerault since Saturday is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).