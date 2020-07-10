The FBI has identified the body found in Methuen, Mass. on Thursday afternoon as Zakhia Charabati, 52, of Manchester.
Charabati's family reported him missing on March 14, according to an FBI statement.
His remains were found in the back of a property in Methuen, Mass., which the FBI's Evidence Response Team started excavating Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified Charabati.
“For almost four months, the family of Zakhia Charabati have been patiently awaiting news of his whereabouts," Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement Friday. "Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure."