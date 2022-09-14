US-NEWS-BODYCAM-VIDEO-SHOWS-HOW-FATAL-1-LV.jpg

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath shows a jammed weapon he said belonged to Gabriel Charles during a news conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Charles shot Officer Tierney Tomburo and Tomburo returned fire during a traffic stop early Saturday morning police said. Charles later died from his injuries.  

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Gabriel Charles is shown during a news conference with Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Charles was shot early Saturday morning by Officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, after he shot Tomburo police said. Charles later died from his injuries. 
Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath shows body worn camera video from Officer Tierney Tomburo during a news conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Gabriel Charles shot Tomburo and Tomburo returned fire during a traffic stop early Saturday morning police said. Charles later died from his injuries.

Newly released police body-worn camera footage shows the dramatic moments when a Las Vegas officer shot and killed a man who first shot her while she chased him on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, had pulled over a Buick — the driver was arrested on a charge of DUI, police said — in the 3900 block of University Center Drive near UNLV, just before 1:15 a.m.