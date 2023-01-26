Family members of Boeing Co. 737 Max crash victims

Family members of Boeing Co. 737 Max crash victims hold photographs before the start of a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg yesterday declined to endorse specific reforms to bolster safety oversight of the aerospace giant during a sometimes angry grilling in his first appearance before Congress since two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.  

Boeing pleaded not guilty to deceiving federal regulators about changes made to its 737 Max flight control system that led to two horrific crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The airplane manufacturing giant's arraignment in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, marks the first time the company has been forced to publicly answer to a criminal charge connected to the disasters. Two years ago, Boeing reached a controversial deferred prosecution agreement with the government that granted the company legal immunity.