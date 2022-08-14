Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire had their hands full Friday evening, as they responded to both a bomb threat made to a church and a large meeting of hundreds of people and cars, according to authorities.

Multiple 911 calls made to the Portsmouth Police Department late Friday included reports about the bomb threat to the North Church Market Square and what was described as the large-scale “car meet-up” on Woodbury Avenue. Both events prompted significant law enforcement responses and resulted in positive outcomes, officials said.