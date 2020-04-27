MANCHESTER -- A Boscawen man accused of threatening people with a gun was arrested on criminal threatening charges, police said Monday.
Police responded to the area of 324 Union St. about 12:25 p.m. Saturday after a call about a man brandishing a gun, police said in a news release.
Witnesses told officers that they were walking in an alley when a man started yelling insults and made violent threats, displaying a gun in his waistband and threatening to shoot them, according to the news release.
The witnesses provided a description of the man and a cellphone photo that officers used to identify James Easler, who was found in possession of a gun, the news release said.
Easler, 21, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal threatening, police said. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.