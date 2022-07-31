The Chinatown Gate

The Chinatown Gate is seen hours after a shooting on April 17, 2022 in Boston, MA. 

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

At least one restaurant in Boston’s Chinatown had a scandalous secret menu, according to a recent federal indictment — a multi-state money laundering operation.

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted eight alleged members of the conspiracy that the feds — which investigated it under the moniker “Operation Good Fortune” — say funneled tens of millions of dollars in drug money and more in a gift card fraud scheme.